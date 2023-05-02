Band banquet and awards ceremony held

The Pea Ridge High School Band held its annual Spring Awards Banquet at the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge on Tuesday, April 24.
The theme was "Fiesta," and the Pea Ridge Band Boosters provided an amazing meal.
Chris Shelby, the high school band director, outlined the band's accomplishments for the year, highlighting the fact that the band met their goal of achieving the status of an Arkansas Sweepstakes Band, which requires a Superior Rating at Region Marching, Concert and Sight Reading Assessments. The band also finished first in their class, and was the overall first place band at the Six Flags Music Festival, in which they recently competed in St. Louis, Mo.
Shelby expressed his thanks to the Band Boosters, the band staff, the Color Guard, the parents and most importantly, the students.
He closed his remarks by saying, "Every parent here should be proud of the work that their kid has done in the band program this year, and more importantly, you should be proud of what wonderful kids you've helped raise. We hear so many stories about all the things that are wrong with 'kids today,' and I always tell people that if they really wanted a good picture of 'kids today.' they need to come watch all the kids working hard in band, choir, athletics, quiz bowl, theater, agriculture -- you name it. For all the wrong that those folks talk about, there's a WHOLE lot of kids doing a WHOLE lot of RIGHT and we need to celebrate those kids every chance we get!"
Awards presented included:
Outstanding Freshman^Rees Kelley
Outstanding Freshman^Avery Moore
Outstanding Sophomore^Jonah Murphy
Outstanding Sophomore^Joshua McCaslin
Outstanding Sophomore^Ava Clark
Outstanding Junior^Croix Licause
Outstanding Junior^Autumn Simrell
Outstanding Senior^Jonathan Ortiz
Outstanding Senior^Elise Kelley
Inspiration Award^Elise Kelley
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award^Michael Menjivar
Patrick Gilmore Award^Bryar Lipscomb
Director's Award^Tristen Williams
John Philip Sousa Award^Maren Christensen
Seniors recognized were:
Warren Bowman
Ethan Curtis
Connor Gartrell
Erika Oxford
Violet Johnson
Caleb Johnson
Elise Kelley
Nicholas Landis
Jonathan Ortiz
Nicholas Shepherd
Kinlee Simpson
Nayra Torres