Band banquet and awards ceremony held

The Pea Ridge High School Band held its annual Spring Awards Banquet at the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge on Tuesday, April 24.

The theme was "Fiesta," and the Pea Ridge Band Boosters provided an amazing meal.

Chris Shelby, the high school band director, outlined the band's accomplishments for the year, highlighting the fact that the band met their goal of achieving the status of an Arkansas Sweepstakes Band, which requires a Superior Rating at Region Marching, Concert and Sight Reading Assessments. The band also finished first in their class, and was the overall first place band at the Six Flags Music Festival, in which they recently competed in St. Louis, Mo.

Shelby expressed his thanks to the Band Boosters, the band staff, the Color Guard, the parents and most importantly, the students.

He closed his remarks by saying, "Every parent here should be proud of the work that their kid has done in the band program this year, and more importantly, you should be proud of what wonderful kids you've helped raise. We hear so many stories about all the things that are wrong with 'kids today,' and I always tell people that if they really wanted a good picture of 'kids today.' they need to come watch all the kids working hard in band, choir, athletics, quiz bowl, theater, agriculture -- you name it. For all the wrong that those folks talk about, there's a WHOLE lot of kids doing a WHOLE lot of RIGHT and we need to celebrate those kids every chance we get!"

Awards presented included:

Outstanding Freshman^Rees Kelley

Outstanding Freshman^Avery Moore

Outstanding Sophomore^Jonah Murphy

Outstanding Sophomore^Joshua McCaslin

Outstanding Sophomore^Ava Clark

Outstanding Junior^Croix Licause

Outstanding Junior^Autumn Simrell

Outstanding Senior^Jonathan Ortiz

Outstanding Senior^Elise Kelley

Inspiration Award^Elise Kelley

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award^Michael Menjivar

Patrick Gilmore Award^Bryar Lipscomb

Director's Award^Tristen Williams

John Philip Sousa Award^Maren Christensen

Seniors recognized were:

Warren Bowman

Ethan Curtis

Connor Gartrell

Erika Oxford

Violet Johnson

Caleb Johnson

Elise Kelley

Nicholas Landis

Jonathan Ortiz

Nicholas Shepherd

Kinlee Simpson

Nayra Torres

Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs



Courtesy photographs

