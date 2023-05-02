Avoca Fire Dept.

Thursday, April 20
2:08 a.m. Vegetation fire, Guyll Ridge Road
2:16 a.m. Vegetation fire, Guyll Ridge Road
Friday, April 21
5:49 Medical, Sheppard Road
9:38 Medical, Silver Cloud Trail
Saturday, April 22
11:49 a.m. Fire alarm, Little Flock Drive
Sunday, April 23
3:21 a.m. Medical, N. Old Wire Road
12:29 p.m. Structure fire, Gramling Road
Tuesday, April 25
6:23 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62
Wednesday, April 26
2:45 a.m. Service call, utilities, Russell Road
2:48 a.m. Structure fire, N. 2nd Street/ W. Kayla Drive
11:52 a.m. Vehicle fire extinguished
Thursday, April 27
3:06 p.m. Medical, East U.S. Hwy. 62
Friday, April 28
5:02 Minor accident (law), Bluewater Passage
6:27 Structure fire, Lee Town Road
Saturday, April 29
11:25 a.m. Structure fire, Mills Terrace
Sunday, April 30
5:35 a.m. Medical emergency, North Old Wire Road
16:46 p.m. Medical, Whispering Timbers Drive