Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Avoca Fire Dept.

by From Staff Reports | May 2, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 20

2:08 a.m. Vegetation fire, Guyll Ridge Road

2:16 a.m. Vegetation fire, Guyll Ridge Road

Friday, April 21

5:49 Medical, Sheppard Road

9:38 Medical, Silver Cloud Trail

Saturday, April 22

11:49 a.m. Fire alarm, Little Flock Drive

Sunday, April 23

3:21 a.m. Medical, N. Old Wire Road

12:29 p.m. Structure fire, Gramling Road

Tuesday, April 25

6:23 p.m. Medical, U.S. Hwy. 62

Wednesday, April 26

2:45 a.m. Service call, utilities, Russell Road

2:48 a.m. Structure fire, N. 2nd Street/ W. Kayla Drive

11:52 a.m. Vehicle fire extinguished

Thursday, April 27

3:06 p.m. Medical, East U.S. Hwy. 62

Friday, April 28

5:02 Minor accident (law), Bluewater Passage

6:27 Structure fire, Lee Town Road

Saturday, April 29

11:25 a.m. Structure fire, Mills Terrace

Sunday, April 30

5:35 a.m. Medical emergency, North Old Wire Road

16:46 p.m. Medical, Whispering Timbers Drive

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT