Arts — music, theater — entertain

The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School.

There were Elementary School, Middle School and Junior High choir performances held in the arena.

In the cafeteria, there were multiple choir performances.

There was a High School Theater showcase in the Performing Arts Center followed by the Jr. Drama Troupe presentation of Alice in Wonderland Children's Show. The cast included Lacey Martin as Sarah, Shae Callison as Alice, Anna Schmidt as Rabbit, Sam Jackson as Caterpillar, Kyler Kasper as Dodo Bird, Isabelle Etzkorn as Mad Hatter and Elsa Tarnasky as Queen. The backstage crew included Zachariah Hinojosa, microphones; Lane Tenney, stage hands stage left; Nick Allen, stage hand stage right; Barrett Easter, sound/projections; Dalton Wilcuts,lights; and Melissa Moore, Hattie Keene and Elsey Motes, hair and makeup.

The advanced choir performed.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School.



The elementary school choir sang in the arena.



Theater musical students sang for audiences in the cafeteria.


