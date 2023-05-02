Manage Subscription
Arts — music, theater — entertain

by Annette Beard | May 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sarah played by Lacey Martin and Alice portrayed by Shae Collision were in the Alice in Wonderland Children's Show during the Fine Arts Thing in the Spring held Thursday, April 27, in the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School.

The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School.

There were Elementary School, Middle School and Junior High choir performances held in the arena.

In the cafeteria, there were multiple choir performances.

There was a High School Theater showcase in the Performing Arts Center followed by the Jr. Drama Troupe presentation of Alice in Wonderland Children's Show. The cast included Lacey Martin as Sarah, Shae Callison as Alice, Anna Schmidt as Rabbit, Sam Jackson as Caterpillar, Kyler Kasper as Dodo Bird, Isabelle Etzkorn as Mad Hatter and Elsa Tarnasky as Queen. The backstage crew included Zachariah Hinojosa, microphones; Lane Tenney, stage hands stage left; Nick Allen, stage hand stage right; Barrett Easter, sound/projections; Dalton Wilcuts,lights; and Melissa Moore, Hattie Keene and Elsey Motes, hair and makeup.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School. The advanced choir performed.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School. The elementary school choir sang in the arena.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School. Theater musical students sang for audiences in the cafeteria.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Addison See performed a solo for the elementary school musical during the Fine Arts Thing in the Spring was held Thursday, April 27, in several areas at the Pea Ridge High School.

