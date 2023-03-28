Wendy Martin named library director by mayor

The newly announced library director is Wendy Martin, who was scheduled to begin work Monday, March 27.

"I am excited to announce our new Library Director is Wendy Martin," Mayor Nathan See said. "She has lived in the community for 18 years and worked at the school for the past 25. She brings much experience and resources with her. I know that there will be great things happening at the Pea Ridge Community Library with her leadership."

"I am a strong support of every library and the potential it has to provide a positive impact on the community," Martin wrote in her letter of application to the mayor.

She wrote that she is organized and loves to share creative ideas.

She believes community engagement is a necessity for a library to be a success, she wrote.

"After 25 years in education, I am looking forward to a new challenge. I have lived in this community for a little over 20 years and would love the opportunity to serve all the residents, both young and old," Martin wrote.

Martin, of Pea Ridge, is the wife of the Pea Ridge School District superintendent, Keith Martin.

She has a masters of science degree in library media and information technology that she earned at the University of Central Arkansas. Her bachelor's degree, also from UCA, was in education.

Martin was hired as an elementary school teacher for Pea Ridge Elementary School and taught first, second and fourth grades between January 1999 and May 2004. She was the library media specialist, parent involvement coordinator, student council sponsor at Pea ridge Middle School from August 2004 to May 2020. She has worked as a library media specialist for the Pea Ridge Junior High School since August 2020, as well as being the Student Council sponsor.

According to Martin's resume, she is "experienced in day to day operations of the school library, ordering and processing library materials, cataloging materials, working with approved budgets, supervising library staff, assisting with parent/community activities, planning and implementing appropriate library programs and activities and promoting library resources."