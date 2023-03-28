Wallace served for four decades

Master Sgt. Kelly Wallace has been wearing a badge of one form or another since 1976, although he will tell you he's been a commissioned officer for "only" 42 years.

Exact dates of milestones in his life are kept written in his wallet, and he pulls them out amid old photos and business cards, faded notes and historical mementos of more than five decades of a life of service.

"All my worldly belongings are right here in this little bitty fold up wallet," he laughed.

From war wounds in Vietnam to heartbreak in Pine Bluff, Ark., to friends in Bella Vista and explosions in Iraq, his stories are as plentiful as his years of experience.

Wallace is retiring from Bella Vista Police Department this month, and – finally, after saying so since 1985 – is leaving law enforcement behind.

Wallace was born in 1952 in "a shotgun house" in Coy, Ark., one of the smallest towns in the state located between Stuttgart and England.

"I joined the Marine Corps when I was 17 – I lied and told them I was 18," Wallace said. "All my friends were drinking and that was the thing to do, and I wanted no part of that."

Jobs were scarce in southern Arkansas in the 1960s, and war was revving up. Wallace had family members enlisted in the military.

"I thought that's what I needed to do, too,'" he said.

Wallace went to boot camp in San Diego, Calif., followed by a tour in Vietnam. While in country there, he stepped on a booby trap that clamped spikes around his ankle and sent a stake up through his foot.

For about three months, he healed on the USS Hope hospital ship from an infection that nearly cost him his foot, and then he chose to finish his tour.

"I felt obligated. They sent me back in," he said, adding it took him 15.5 months to do his 12-month tour.

After Vietnam, Wallace came back to California as a drill instructor and "put three platoons through boot camp." He put in for embassy duty and finished second in his class, earning him the ability to choose his duty station.

"I chose the inspection team," he said.

The team, consisting of nine people, "lived on a DC9 Jet," Wallace said. Their job was to travel and inspect all aspects of security at each U.S. Embassy, from civilians to guards at the front gate to cleanliness and more.

"I've been to every country in the world that has an American Embassy," he said. "Not many people can say that."

When his time was up, he got out and went back to Pine Bluff and got a job with the railroad.

"I tested for Arkansas State Police and was offered a job," he said. "But the railroad called, and they paid more."

That job sent him to Thebes, Ill., where he decided it didn't suit him. Instead, he started college using his GI Bill, and met his now-wife Arletta. They finished up their degrees and moved to Las Vegas. He started a career of wearing a badge and carrying a firearm by working private security in the casinos there, and then for the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

"My wife got pregnant in 1980 and we decided we didn't want to raise our kids in Vegas," he said.

So, they packed up and moved again back to Pine Bluff, where he started his "real law enforcement career."

He went to the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in Camden in 1981, and then worked on SWAT, criminal patrol and the motorcycle unit until he left that department in 1985.

"There are some stories there..." he said solemnly.

In 1985, Wallace's best friend – his partner at Pine Bluff PD – was shot and killed while responding to a loud music call. Wallace had only recently returned to work from leave following a separate family tragedy.

"It was not a good year," he said. "I quit. I got out of law enforcement and stayed out about two months before I couldn't stand it."

It's the camaraderie, he said, that bonds police officers. Once you become a cop, you get to the point when most of your friends are cops, too. Outside of that, it's not easy to have relationships with people, for various reasons, like "you thought you were friends, but then all of sudden you're a cop," Wallace shrugged.

Wallace went back to work in White Hall, Ark., for a short time before his wife decided she wanted to go back to school in Fayetteville.

"They were looking for an officer in Pea Ridge," Wallace said, adding he had never heard of the place. "I came up to look around and fell in love with it. This is the place to be, I thought."

Wallace went to Pea Ridge City Hall to ask for an application and was hired on the spot in 1987. After two months, he was promoted to city marshall, then chief of police. A couple of years later, his friend Andy Lee was elected Benton County Sheriff.

"He hired me to work for him and run the jail. That was the old jail, down in the old dungeon," Wallace said, referring to the Benton County Jail's location beneath the county courthouse in downtown Bentonville.

"I figured out real quick I didn't like that jail business," he said. "All the talk then was about how great Bella Vista was."

Then chief Phil Sciumbato, who was over the Bella Vista satellite office of Benton County Sheriff's Office, hired Wallace in 1990, "and I've been here ever since," he said.

Well, on and off. With adventures in between.

As a dayshift sergeant for Bella Vista in 2001, Wallace resigned and followed an opportunity overseas, working as a contracted civilian in law enforcement for the United Nations.

His first tour took him to Kosovo for two years, then back to Kosovo for another year after a short leave.

"I was a government employee under contract, training local law enforcement and building the Kosovo police," he said.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Wallace went to work and stopped in a little store on his way "up the mountain" with the border police. They were welcomed into the store as they always were since the age of President Bill Clinton. The people of Kosovo loved Americans, Wallace said.

"People always wanted to touch the American flag (on his uniform)," he said.

He didn't see the news about the attack in America until they reached the border station later. For at least a week that followed, every house in town had a candle lit in the window, he said.

"After I got to Kosovo (the first time), the only reason I didn't leave was because I didn't know how to get to the airport," he said, adding the way of life that was decades behind American life was depressing. They had electricity for only three hours a day.

"I finally adjusted to the lifestyle. We walked everywhere, got to know the people and learned some of the language. Everything got better and I was there eight months before I ever got to come home," he said.

When he did finally get home to his family for a 25-day stretch, he didn't want to go back. He decided he would finish his two-year contract and come home. But with more experience comes better pay, and the money was something he couldn't turn down.

His second time to Kosovo was "like a vacation," he said.

"I was chief of the inspection team, of all things. We inspected all functions of the Kosovo police, from top to bottom, buildings, operations, everything. We were liked by most, some not so much... If you fire the guy who is running the police, he's not going to like us, but that was our job."

Wallace spent his days making sure others were doing their job. He lived in a rented house and started teaching Karate to the locals in Kosovo.

Wallace is also, among so many things, a fourth-degree black belt, having taught karate on the side for 30 years. He once competed in karate in the International Law Enforcement Games in Florida.

Back home in 2003, he had no intention of going back into law enforcement. After about two months, however, he signed up to go overseas again – this time as a contractor through the Department of Defense to Iraq, and once again into a war zone.

"There were about 65 of us. They picked 25 to be the first team to go over to Baghdad. We were the first civilians that went over (at the start of the Iraqi war in 2003)," he said, adding they were in charge of securing living quarters for future police who were on their way over, and "building a secure place where our military boys could take a couple days away from the front line and get some well-earned R&R," he said.

After about three months, he transferred his contract and was essentially working "security for the security," he said.

After a promotion, "a security team took me everywhere I went," he said. Attack after attack came – small arms fire, RPGs.

Wallace wears a band of bullets tattooed on his lower leg. Seventy-two bullets signify one for every man who worked for him that died.

"The final attack made me decide maybe God didn't want me here," he said.

That day, his convoy was hit with an RPG that killed or dismembered the five other people in the vehicle. Wallace was uninjured. It was 2006, and he decided it was time for him to go home.

Back in Arkansas and back out of law enforcement, the Wallaces bought an old building in downtown Gravette and started to refurbish it as their residence. Every day, Wallace woke, ate breakfast, went upstairs to work on the building, came down to shower and went to bed.

"I was going nuts," he said. "I needed people."

On his way to the store on a day when the craft fair was happening in Bella Vista, he stopped to chat with Jim Wozniak, who was then the chief of Bella Vista Police. Wozniak told him they had openings, and Wallace said he would come back part time on the night shift with no supervisory duties. When that wasn't possible, he agreed anyway to a full-time patrol position, and in two months he was promoted to corporal.

His sergeant, Ryan Harmon, had taken Wallace's place when he left Bella Vista the first time in 2001, and Harmon was soon promoted. Wallace took the sergeant spot and worked as a shift supervisor on nights and later on day shift over the next decade.

In 2017, Wallace knew it was time to come off the streets. He was 65.

"I could no longer (karate) kick here, more like here," he said, lifting his hand above his head and then back down to waist-level. "I moved a little slower."

He could see the slow down coming four years prior, after having open heart surgery.

"I could see it, I knew it was happening and was thinking about quitting," he said.

The new chief, James Graves, in 2017 stretched out Wallace's career a few more years though, by moving Wallace to become the evidence technician.

Wallace is finally done and ready to retire. Or so he says. He already has plans to come back on part time, continuing to work in evidence.

"I finally got that part-time spot," he laughed.

It is not likely that police officers entering law enforcement in today's world will retire in the same field four decades from now.

"All the years I've been doing this I've listened to the younger guys complain. But it's no different here than at any other department," he said, even overseas.

"It's been rewarding, yes. I've enjoyed every minute, except when my partner got killed. The field is exactly the same as it was 42 years ago, we've just got nicer stuff now."

Wallace said rookie cops today are also the same as he was when he was starting.

When asked the key to sustaining such a long career in law enforcement, he paused and thought back over decades of choices, lessons and experiences.

"You have to have the respect -- you have to earn the respect -- of the people you work with. And at the same time, you have to give the respect to the people you work with. But not just the people -- also the profession and the public.

"This is a job where day-to-day operations are continually changing. You have different experiences, different contacts (with the public), and nothing is repetitive. But then again, it is," he said.

"You put on that badge and strap on that gun and you get in that fast police car and you come to work and you know what you're going to do that day, for the most part," he said.

The ability to do the job this long is simply in some people and just not in others. Wallace said he didn't ever take anything home from work that wasn't fun or funny. But today, he quietly pauses to remember the hardest calls, the worst days, the things that will never be funny.

Wallace plans to spend his days fishing and working around the house, as long as he is able. His long years of hard work are catching up with him and he knows it. But with a special chair that he can put at the front of his boat, he can still sit and cast a line a while.