Union soldiers’ names on north-south streets

Editor's Note: The following is from Billie Jines' 1996 booklet, "The Streets of Pea Ridge." It has been updated to include new streets and those scheduled for future development. This is the second in a series of articles on the names of the streets of Pea Ridge.

In 1995, under the leadership of Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Ordinance No. 215 was passed by the Pea Ridge City Council. The street naming segment of the detailed ordinance made it mandatory to use the north-south for Union and east-west for Confederate names of combatants of the Battle of Pea Ridge.

Hayden Road -- Leaves West Pickens Road as State Hwy. 265, makes two turns before reaching the Pea Ridge City Park, and heads northward through various curves before reaching the Missouri state line. Hayden honors Capt. Mortimer M. Hayden of the 3rd Iowa Battery in the 2nd Brigade of Carr's 4th Division. This street/road is about three and a third miles long from West Pickens to the state line.

Hoffman Street -- Take Patton Street from North Curtis and go west. It will end at a corner where Hoffman begins and goes northward. Its name honors a private with the 15th Missouri Volunteers named John Hoffman.

Jenks Court -- Take Carden Road off of S. Curtis Avenue, to Jenks Court turning right off of Carden a short distance along the way. Very early records may show this street called Buttry. It was changed in 1968 by one of the developers since no Union participant by that name was located. Jenks honors John C. Jenks of the 18th Indiana Infantry.

Jones Lane -- Turns left off of West Pickens (Arkansas Hwy. 94) on up the hill above Greene Street and leads to Greene Street after it curves westward. Honors the 1st Iowa Battery's Capt. J.A. Jones.

Klauss Lane -- At east edge of the Pea Ridge School campus on West Pickens Road, this street turns northward and leads past one long drive to a residence and to two other residences. The name honors Capt. Martin Klauss of the 1st Indiana Battery, light artillery.

Lyon Street -- One block long street that connects Price and Hays streets, both of which can be entered from Carr Street. Price Street goes all the way to North Curtis Avenue, but not Hays Street. Lyon honors the Union's Lt. James J. Lyon, according to the original naming committee in 1959. It is important to know that Lyon Street does not honor Gen. Nathaniel Lyon, a better known soldier with that name. He had been killed the August before the Battle of Pea Ridge while participating in the Battle of Wilson's Creek near Springfield, Mo.

Mary Phelps Drive -- Located in the Givens Place development, which was added in 1996. The only Pea Ridge street that honors a woman. She came down the Old Wire Road from Springfield, Mo., to visit her husband, Col. John S. Phelps, just before the battle began. Unable to return home, she "appointed herself medical supervisor, nurse, quartermaster and commissary for the embattled 4th Division and worked day and night to help the wounded," according to the Shea and Hess book.

McNair Place -- Turns north off of McNair Street. Named for Col. Evander McNair, since no Union participant was located.

To be continued.