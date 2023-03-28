Seven apply for Council

City Council members will have an opportunity to meet and interview seven people, including one School Board member, who have applied for the seat vacated by the resignation of council member Merrill White. The candidates have been requested to attend the City Council Committee of the Whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, according to Mayor Nathan See.

See advertised the opening and received applications from seven people as of Friday, March 24. He said he is no longer accepting applications.

Jessica Branham, who won election to the Zone 2 seat for the School Board, said she also wants to serve on the City Council. Others who applied for the vacancy on the City Council are Ashley Woodward Homsley, Jesse Fryer, David Holiman, Bob Cottingham, Lonnie R. Harrell and Matt Blood.

Fryer, Cottingham and Harrell attended the March 21 City Council meeting.

Branham said her service on the School Board has inspired her to be "an even more active member in my community." She said: "I want to provide a change for Pea Ridge that doesn't take away from its charm and beauty." She said she has skills as a project manager.

Blood said he has lived in Pea Ridge since November 2016 and said he is a self-employed real estate broker with McMullen Realty Group. He is an Army veteran who served 15 months in Iraq.

Homsley said she has a passion for public service and has experience in corporate leadership. She said she is "particularly interested in working on issues related to sustainable growth, public safety and economic development."

Fryer said it's "with great excitement, pleasure and thankfulness that I get to email you today" and asked for his email to be considered his official letter of interest. Fryer ran for the position in 2020 and was defeated by White.

Holiman said he would "love to have a hand in guiding the city on its path of growth and certain prosperity." He said he and his family have lived in Pea Ridge for nearly two years, his wife teaches at the Middle School and two daughters attend the Primary School.

Cottingham said he served on the City Council from 2005 to 2018 and is familiar with residents in the ward and knows their concerns and issues. He said he has been a resident of the city since 1982.

Harrell said he has more than 27 years expedience with superior performance in academic, strategic and technical capacities within the fire service and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is currently assistant fire marshal for Benton County.