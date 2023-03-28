Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 13

Thursday, March 28, 1973

Pea Ridge Water-Sewer superintendent Charles Hardy was on hand at the meeting of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission when the commission announced approval of a prospective sewer expansion and improvement plan for Pea Ridge.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, for the Pea Ridge senior class play at the school gym. The play entitled "Feudin', Fightin' and Fussin'," is a hillbilly play director by Mrs. Wanda Roe.

To be ordained as deacons next Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge are Mark Easterling, Jack Patterson, Allen Ragland, Lee O. Hall and Eddie Inghram. Bringing the ordination sermon will be the Rev. Rex Easterling, pastor of the Open Door Baptist Church of Rogers. The Rev. Fred Hambrick, pastor of the local church, invites the public.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 13

Wednesday, March 30, 1983

Contracts of 14 high school teachers were approved for renewal, three resignations were accepted, two teachers retired, the Board elected officers for the coming year, permission was given for use of school grounds and equipment, transfers were discussed, the elementary principal's contract was discussed but no action was taken.

"U4RIn4ITSIGned80%" was the message in cut-out and pasted letters and numbers to two teachers at school who purportedly supported retaining principal Doug Albertson.

Members of the Gateway Rural Water Board met recently at New Prospect Church on Gann Ridge. They were Nick Homyk, Elmo Ash, Charles (Buddy) Tate, Clarence McKenzie, Bill Schnitzer, Lyle Mahurin, Harley Robinson, Glenn White and Richard Hurd.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 13

Thursday, April 1, 1993

Benton County firefighters fought a hard battle Saturday at the Howard Nigh complex of buildings south of Pea Ridge. Pea Ridge and Little Flock firefighters made a quick response but found a fully involved and rapidly spreading fire when they arrived.

Long-time Pea Ridge resident Bob Harp and the Pea Ridge Lions Club were recognized by the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce last week for their contributions to the community. The awards were a highlight of the annual banquet.

A Seligman, Mo., woman has been named Arkansas Nurse of the Year by the Gideons Auxiliary of Arkansas. Faith Scheuerman, who became a licensed practical nurse in 1989, was recognized Saturday.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 13

Wednesday, March 26, 2003

Two-Ton water rates are going up and the Pea Ridge City Council doesn't like it. Scott Borman, director of the Benton/Washington County Regional Water Authority, addressed the council to explain the hike.

At its March 20 meeting, members of the Pea Ridge Parks/Recreation Commission set Saturday, Oct. 11, for this year's Mule Jump to be held at the City Park.

Al Nodine is a collector of coins, guns, arrowheads and antlers. The guns and coins are for sale at Pea Ridge Pawn. The antlers and arrowheads are not.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 13

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

Opening out a Civil War folding table, Spencer Deal showed the "wooden spring" beneath and then the reproduction table he made from the pattern. Deal and his wife, Anita, were reenactors this weekend at the Battle of Pea Ridge reenactment held on the Webb farm on the stateline north of town.

Forty years ago when he came home from Vietnam, Pete Rathmell did not face the protests many young veterans faced because he returned to San Diego, a Navy town, But, he said, many other. young military personnel did. The plight of the veterans of the Vietnam War resurfaced for Rathmell recently.

Surrounded by family and friends, Virginia A. Leach Kelly Wylie celebrated her 102nd birthday. She said her only regret is that since her legs don't work, she can't work to help others.