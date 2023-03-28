Pea Ridge School events

The fourth quarter is March 15 until May 26, the last day of school.

High School graduation is scheduled May 13.

District-wide

Monday, April 3

5-7 p.m. Art show from kindergarten through 12th-grade students, PRHS

Primary School

Friday, April 7 -- Egg hunt

Wednesday, April 12 -- Rising parent night

Intermediate School

Thursday, March 30 -- Bruce Hale author visit

Thursday, April 20 -- Rising parent night, drop by from 5-7 p.m. to learn about PRIS, get a tour of the school and meet teachers. All upcoming third- and fourth-grade students and their parents are welcome to attend.

Middle School

Friday, March 31 -- Daddy-daughter dance, 6-8 p.m. in Jr. High cafeteria

Monday, April 3 -- Spring picture day

Tuesday, April 18 -- Rising parent night

Tuesday, April 18-Wednesday, April 19 -- MAP testing

PRHS

Friday, April 15 -- Prom at PRHS sale barn at 7 p.m.