Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Feb. 17

2:07 p.m. Police received a report from a woman who said someone in a white vehicle ran over her puppy and her left foot as she was walking her puppy without a leash along the north side of Lee Town Road by Davis Street. She said the dog died. During the investigation, police viewed videos from several businesses. The vehicle was seen hitting the puppy. The video does not show the vehicle running over the woman's foot. The case was closed due to lack of evidence.

2:31 p.m. A man reported to a school resource officer that his teen-aged son had been "pantsed" several times over the past three weeks. He said he did not want to press charges, but wanted the behavior to stop. The SRO spoke with the teen alleged to have perpetuated the behavior and warned him charges could be filed if the behavior persisted.

Friday, March 3

9:04 a.m. Police received a report of a student issuing threats. The student was suspended by the school. There were no criminal charges filed, due to lack of evidence.

Saturday, March 4

3:31 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited David Russell Brandon, 53, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless and prohibited driving. He was also issued a warrant by Rogers Police.

Wednesday, March 9

8:46 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jana Ranell Schodrowski, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and served a warrant.

Thursday, March 10

2:52 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Angela Carol Anderson, 59, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license.

Saturday, March 18

9:54 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Morgan Taylor Grant, 49, Bentonville, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and driving left of center.

Monday, March 20

9:04 a..m. A resident of Higgins Street reported financial identity fraud involving someone reportedly filing income taxes in her name. The complainant reported the incident to the Internal Revenue Service as well.