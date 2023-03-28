OPINION: Qualities of an innovative community

Antoine de Saint-Exupery once said, "A pile of rocks ceases to be a rock pile when somebody contemplates it with the idea of a cathedral in mind."

That sums up an innovative community. An innovative community is a place where people feel free to come together to create, collaborate and share ideas. It is an environment of collective learning, problem-solving, free exchange of ideas, and where solutions are constantly explored. Additionally, it is an atmosphere of creativity and constant collaboration, where individuals are supported and encouraged to think differently and not be afraid to take risks.

In an innovative community, people are open to new ideas and techniques. There is a strong focus on experimentation, where people are willing to try out new ideas and techniques and to think outside the box. They are eager to explore solutions to problems and to develop new ideas and approaches to existing challenges. People in an innovative community are also willing to take risks and to challenge the status quo.

In an innovative community, individuals are encouraged to collaborate and work together. People are encouraged to share their ideas and to be open to constructive criticism. Individuals are also encouraged to be creative and to take initiative in developing solutions. This allows for a strong sense of teamwork and collective achievement.

In an innovative community, everyone is encouraged to contribute. People are encouraged to use their unique skills and perspectives to create new solutions. There is a strong emphasis on collaboration and cooperation, rather than competition. This creates an environment where people feel empowered to come up with new ideas and solutions.

In an innovative community, there is a strong focus on learning and growth. People in an innovative community are continuously exploring new ideas, techniques and approaches. They are always striving to build upon their current knowledge and to develop new skills. People are also encouraged to push their boundaries and to explore solutions to existing problems.

In an innovative community, there is an atmosphere of support and encouragement. People are encouraged to take risks, to experiment and to think differently. There is a strong focus on creating an environment where people feel safe to take risks and to explore new ideas.

In an innovative community, people are not afraid to fail. Failure must be expected at times but yet it can be seen as an opportunity for growth and learning. People are encouraged to learn from their mistakes and to use them as a steppingstone to success.

In an innovative community, everyone is supported and respected. People are encouraged to express their opinions and to be open to different perspectives and ideas. This creates an atmosphere of respect, where everyone is valued and appreciated for their contributions.

Overall, an innovative community is an environment of collaboration and creativity, where everyone is empowered to explore new ideas and solutions. It is a place where people come together to learn, share and create and to take risks in order to achieve success.

Communities must adopt and adapt to becoming more innovative. If there is one thing we can be sure of, the way we have done things in the past will not be as effective in the future. Technology increases in ability and capability at an exponential pace; this makes the ability to innovate that much more critical. Let me also say, innovation and change aren't a trait that most of us are born with; it is a learned skill. Like any other skill set, practice makes perfect. Lack of practice in the arena of change and innovation will leave your community lacking as it moves into the future. Don't get caught being left behind because of actions you could have taken today.

Editor's note: John Newby, from Southwest Missouri, is a nationally recognized columnist, speaker and publisher. He consults with community, business and media. His "Building Main Street, not Wall Street," column is read by more than 60 communities around the country. As founder of Truly-Local, he assists communities, media and business leaders in building synergies that create vibrant communities. He can be reached at: [email protected]