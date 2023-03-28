Obituary for the March 29, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

James 'Jim' Edward Barnett

James (Jim) Edward Barnett, 61, died March 21, 2023, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born March 28, 1961, in Vardaman, Miss., to Betty Henson and Martin Shaw.

He loved to be around his family and to go fishing especially with his great nephew Silas. He loved fixing bicycles in his free time and watching the neighborhood kids ride them. He was very crafty with wood; he could make beautiful jewelry boxes. He loved all his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews as much as his own children. He will be greatly missed by many.

He was preceeded in death by his wife, Cathy Barnett; mother, Betty Henson; father, Martin Shaw; sisters, Christine Elder and Terry Skelton; and sister-in-law, Melissa Barnett.

Survivors are his brothers, Curtis Barnett of Washburn Mo., and Matt Barnett and his wife Gail of Lebanon, Mo.; son, Joshua Stark of Pineville, Mo.; granddaughters, Francis Stark and Sara Bailey; grandson, Colt Bailey; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

No services are planned at this time.

