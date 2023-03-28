NEBCO board election set

The annual meeting for the Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS Department Board of Directors is set for 10 am. Saturday, April 1, in the NEBCO Community Center.

There are three board members up for reelection. Mark Lorentz, Craig Zelinski and Buzz Vitali.

Ballots are available in the NEBCO office as well as the day of the meeting.

The agenda will include a summary of NEBCO's financial position, notable events from 2022 and objectives for 2023, an overview of the first long range plan, a question and answer time and a report from Fire Chief Rob Taylor.