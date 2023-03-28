Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Blackhawk varsity track team

by Annette Beard | March 28, 2023 at 8:05 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Senior High Girls Track team members include sophomores Dana Rapier, Brylee Hardy, Haven Perrin, Harley Ingram, Layla Upton, Leah Adkins, Breanna Miller, Kourtney Kougl, Raelynn Raines, Ava Clark, Kennedy Williams, Emily Scott, Sky Key and Kimber Howe; juniors Ava Pippin, Trenedy Undernehr, Madison Sims, Lily Payne, RyLee Raines, Kylee Tidwell, Lacy Williams, Trinity Fox, Hailey Muller, Kelsey Whitehill and Kayla Madsen; seniors Evelyn Hernandez, Gracie McGarrah and Paula Hidalgo; and managers, seniors Ansley Brown and Ryleigh Gilbreath.

Print Headline: Lady Blackhawk varsity track team

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT