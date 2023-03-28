NWA fishing report: Fishing spotlight shines on walleye, crappie





Beaver Lake

Most anglers are fishing for crappie or walleye.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie fishing is good near brush. Fish with minnows or jigs 15 to 20 feet deep. Walleye are being caught in the White and War Eagle river arms and below Beaver Dam. Troll with Flicker Shad crank baits, live shad or minnows

Black bass fishing is slow. Try jerk baits or Alabama rigs in clear water. Go with spinner baits or crank baits in dirty water. Striped bass are scattered between Rocky Branch park and the White and War Eagle tributaries. Brood minnows or shad are the best baits. Average surface water temperature is around 50 degrees.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports walleye are biting well in the White and War Eagle arms of the lake. Use minnows or soft plastic lures. White bass are biting in the river arms as well. Minnows, small crawdads or lures that imitate minnows are good to use.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy reports trout, white bass and walleye can be caught in the river. Use prepared trout baits to catch rainbow and brown trout. Troll with crank baits to catch walleye. Use swim baits or other minnow-like lures for white bass. White bass and walleye are scattered so it's necessary to cover lots of water.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is sporadic. Some water is being released through the spillway gates.

Lake Fayetteville

Angela Perea at Lake Fayetteville Marina recommends fishing for bluegill with crickets or worms. Try jigs for crappie. Use crank baits or jig and pigs to catch black bass.

Lake Sequoya

: Angler Mike McBride said recent cold weather and rain has slowed the crappie bite. The best fishing is for walleye below Lake Sequoyah dam.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said the best fishing is for trout at Lake Brittany. Use Power Bait or small spoons. Black bass fishing is slow. Try Alabama rigs, crank baits or jerk baits.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms or other soft plastic lures. Square-billed crank baits are worth a try.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing with crank baits around brush or docks. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or small spoons fished near docks. Use cut bait or shad for catfish.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting fair on crank baits or spinner baits around brush and docks. Channel catfish are biting fair on liver, hot dog chunks or shrimp. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows near brush or docks.

Crappie at Lake Tenkiller are biting well on minnows or jigs around brush or docks. White bass are biting fair on crank baits, jigs or Alabama rigs worked over flats on the main lake.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports black bass are biting swim baits or Alabama rigs worked around timber or brush piles. Crank baits are working in the James and Kings River arms. Fish near the ends of bluffs.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



