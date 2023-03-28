Epic Life Church seeks to meet in residential area

Four rezone requests, a conditional use permit and a variance request will be presented in public hearings to begin the April Planning Commission meeting. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the court room at City Hall.

Items presented in the public hearing are:

Epic Life, conditional use permit, 590 S. Curtis Ave.,

Rezoning 4 acres on Sugar Creek Road from agricultural to R1, Michael and Melissa Young

Rezone 2 acres 290 Hallack Lane from R1 to C1, Michael Keller Trust

Rezone .52 acre 892 Slack St. from RE to C1

Rezone 2.23 acres 772 W. Pickens Rd. from R1 to R3, Shawn Herrington; and

Variance, 1.01 acre, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Roy Cotton and Brian Tidwell.

The request for the conditional use permit for Epic Life Church to meet at 590 S. Curtis Ave. will be heard under old business. The item was tabled in March as there was no one present to speak on the issue.

Under new business, the four rezone requests will be discussed as will two lot splits. They are 1.01 acre, 560 N. Curtis Ave., Roy Cotton and Brian Tidwell and 34.85 acres, 6063 Hayden Rd., Kinty Jones.

The Planning Commission will also be presented an update on the by-laws.

The Commission will convene as the Board of Adjustments to consider a variance by Roy Cotton and Brian Tidwell.

The meeting is open to the public.