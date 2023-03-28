Easter events slated

Saturday, April 1

9 a.m. Easter egg hunt, Gateway City Park, U.S. Hwy. 62, hosted by New Prospect Baptist Church, New Salem Baptist Church and Gateway Chapel. A devotional will begin at 9 a.m. and the egg hunt will start shortly after. There will be gift bags, snacks, bouncy houses one grand prize winner for each age group.

Friday, April 7

6:30-8:45 p.m. Flashlight Egg hunt, games, inflatables and fun egg hunt, free event hosted by Discover Church, 577 Weston St., Pea Ridge.

Saturday, April 8

9:30 a.m. Registration, 11 a.m. Egg hunt starts, Blackhawk Stadium, West Pickens Road, sponsored by The Ridge Church.

10 a.m. Easter egg hunt, Hamilton Park, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield. Categories for newborn, handicapped, through fifth grade. Free hot dogs and snacks are offered. Hosted by First Baptist Church, Garfield.

11 a.m. - noon Easter egg hunt, Avoca Town Park; bring your Easter basket; sponsored by Charity Thornhill, Sara Loghry, Nanette Barnes, Avoca Fire Department and the Town of Avoca

1-2 p.m. City Easter egg hunt, City of Little Flock, 1500 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.