Dixons celebrate golden anniversary

Bill and Charlene Dixon of Rogers will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on April 6, 2023.

Bill Dixon and Charlene Murray were married on April 6, 1973.

They have two sons, Jason (Dia) Dixon and Shawn (Jenny) Dixon, all of Pea Ridge.

They have been blessed with seven grandchildren, Holly (Josh) Wright of Garfield, Ryan (Brittney) Dixon of Rogers, Alyssa (Jess) Brown of Oklahoma, Kayla Sea of Bentonville, and Jacob Dixon, John Dixon and Matt Dixon, all of Pea Ridge; and six great-grandchildren Cade, Luke, Troy, Jess, Asher and Jane.

A family celebration will be held at a later date.