Cooking on the Ridge Treat your family and guests to chocolate, cherries and nuts in a creamy vanilla mousse, a sweet yet light dessert! Cherry Almond Mousse Pie — Florence Poe

Cooking on the Ridge with Chef PierRe Times

Treat your family and guests to chocolate, cherries and nuts in a creamy vanilla mousse, a sweet yet light dessert!

Cherry Almond Mousse Pie -- Florence Poe

1 14 oz. can sweetened, condensed milk, divided

1 2 oz. square unsweetened chocolate

1/2 tsp. almond extract, divided

1 pie crust, baked

1 10 oz. jar maraschino cherries, drained

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 C. cold water

1 3/4 oz. pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix

1 C. whipped cream

1/2 C. chopped almonds

chocolate curls, optional

In a saucepan, cook half of the milk and the chocolate on low heat until chocolate is melted and the mixture thickens, stirring constantly. Stir in 1/4 tsp. of the almond extract. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and set aside.

Reserve eight whole cherries and chop the remaining cherries and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until light and gradually beat in the water and remaining milk. Add the pudding mix and remaining extract and mix well. Fold in the whipped cream and stir in the almonds and chopped cherries. Pour the mixture into the pie crust.

Chill for four hours until set.

Garnish with the whole cherries and chocolate curls.

Makes eight to 10 servings.

