Community Calendar

Wednesday, March 29

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 30

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

5-6 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6-7 p.m. Horror Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

9 a.m. Easter egg hunt, Gateway City Park, devotional, egg hunts, prizes, sponsored by New prospect Baptist, New Salem Baptist and Gateway Chapel.

10 a.m. Annual NEBCO meeting, NEBCO Community Center, Garfield

Monday, April 3

5-7 p.m. Art Show, PRHS, featuring art work from kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

Tuesday, April 4

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, April 5

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge