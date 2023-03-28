Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Arkansas State Police investigated an incident Wednesday morning involving a vehicle traveling west bound on U.S. Hwy. 62 that left the roadway and struck, then ran through an empty house coming to a rest on the far side of the building. The driver, who asked not to be identified, was not injured. Arkansas State Trooper Gabriel James investigated the incident.

Print Headline: Car crashes through building

