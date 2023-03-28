Benton County Jail

Tuesday, March 21

1:41 p.m. Madison Hardin, 22, Garfield, by Rogers Police, failure to appear

Wednesday, March 22

2:02 a.m. Francis Hunt, 38, Little Flock, by Pea Ridge Police, felony third-degree domestic battering

Thursday, March 23

3:32 a.m. George Cooley, 30, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession controlled substance Sch. 1,2 meth/cocaine; driving left of center; possession drug paraphernalia

4:37 p.m. Charles W. Kelly Jr., 44, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole

Friday, March 24

4:36 p.m. Jason Daniel Marheineke, 40, Pea Ridge, by XNA Police, public intoxication; disorderly conduct

Sunday, March 26

1:42 a.m. Steven Mark Skinkis, 54, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, theft of property

4:11 a.m Kaila Deshields, 21, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of omnibus DWI Act

10:41 p.m. Zachary Tyler Law, 22, Pea Ridge, by Centerton Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass; public intoxication