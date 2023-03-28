Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 16

Dawn's Homestyle Cooking, LLC

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: The food truck needs to add a food grade hose. Water connection is to a frost-free spigot which is not an approved water source.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of Certified Food Protection Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 14 -- Wendy's, 221 Slack St., Pea Ridge