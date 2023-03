The annual Pea Ridge High School Alumni pulled pork dinner and pie auction is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in the cafeteria at Pea Ridge Middle School.

All net proceeds are used to fund scholarships for graduating seniors from PRHS.

The pie auction begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children from 5 to 12 years of age and free for children 4 years of age and younger.

For information, contact Linda Schooley at 479-640-7928.