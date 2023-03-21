Spring Car Maintenance

Spring is a good time to get your vehicle in good shape for the warmer days ahead. Here are some things to check:

Washing and Waxing

After months of driving through road salt slush, your car could use a good wash. The brake and fuel lines are the most susceptible to corrosion and rust, so focus on the underside of your vehicle when you are washing it. You should also wax your car to protect the paint from dirt, bugs and other contaminants.

Tire Pressure

When the seasons change, the temperature can impact your tire pressure. Spring is a good time to check your tire pressure. Your vehicle's recommended tire pressure can usually be found on a sticker inside the driver's door.

Filters

Your car's engine and cabin air filters are there to protect your engine's air quality and fuel efficiency. Your car's cabin air filter gets rid of contaminants and allergens in the air used for your air conditioner and heating. A clean cabin air filter also ensures adequate air flow for defrosting your windows. Your engine's air filter prevents dirt, dust and debris from getting pulled into your engine. A dirty air filter can decrease your car's performance power.

Fluids

Spring is a good time to check the fluids in your car because the winter conditions may cause your fluids to break down. Some fluids to check are coolant, windshield wiper fluid and brake fluid.

