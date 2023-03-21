Sign in
Red Velvet Cake McKinney Family Cookbook

by From Staff Reports | March 21, 2023 at 7:09 a.m.

1/2 C. shortening

2 eggs

2 Tbsp. cocoa

1 C. buttermilk

1 oz. red food coloring

1 oz. water (to rinse bottle)

1 1/2 C. sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

2 C. flour

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. vinegar

Sift flour and sugar together in mixing bowl. Add shortening, food coloring, water, vanilla, salt and 2/3 C. buttermilk. Beat well.

Add eggs and remaining buttermilk. Beat again one minute by electric mixer.

Mix vinegar and soda and add to cake mixture, blending by hand.

Bake in loaf or layer pans at 350 degrees.

Icing

Part one: Blend 1 C. milk (use one small can Pet milk) then fill cup with other milk. Add to 1/4 C. flour and cook until thickened. Add a pinch of salt and set aside to cool.

Part two: Cream 1 C. sugar, 1 stick butter and 1 Tbs.. vanilla. Add this to part one, beating at high speed until fluffy.

Ice cake and sprinkle with coconut or cherries.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]

