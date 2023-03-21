Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 12

Thursday, March 21, 1973

At this season each year, residents of Pea Ridge are reminded of the three different emergency sirens here. The sirens are sounded at Sisco Funeral Home by Pea Ridge Civil Defense director Billy Sisco. The community storm center is located on North Davis Street immediately south of the Pea Ridge Laundryette.

Meeting in the third special meeting so far this month, the Pea Ridge School Board Wednesday night considered the six different architectural firms that had been interviewed by the board in two previous meetings.

A new part-time policeman to work four hours each night was appointed this week by Pea Ridge Mayor Jack Musteen. He is Lloyd Pifer of Avoca who holds a full deputy commission.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 12

Wednesday, March 23, 1983

Pea Ridge Planning Commission re-elected Jay Hale as chairman for the coming year. Elected vice-chairman was Haryle Greene and John Lasater was elected secretary. Other commissioners present were Charles Mitchell and Don Haller. Also present were city building inspector Ron David and Jack Beisner for The TIMES.

The Lost Bridge Lodge has been temporarily closed, according to Paul McKeague.

Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County's board heard an update on the training for first responders, graduation of nine and the enrolling of the third class, certification of EMTs and adopted a budget for the 1983 fiscal year.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 12

Thursday, March 25, 1993

The annual Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce banquet will be held March 25 in the school cafeteria.

Grand Champion Spring Creek Chief was awarded two large trophies in Ada Okla., last weekend during the National Coon Hunters Association Treeing Walker Days The dog is owned and handled by Kevin Bray of Garfield.

Northeast Benton County Fire Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. Friday,March 19, for a trailer house fire behind Garfield Elementary School.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 12

Wednesday, March 19, 2003

The Personnel Policies Committee at Pea Ridge School District presented a proposed salary schedule at last Monday's board meeting that would give teachers a minimum raise of $1,500.

National Park Service archaeologist Dr. Douglas Scott will deliver a program about his ongoing work on the Battle of Pea Ridge March 29 in the old Rogers High School auditorium.

Oak View Animal Clinic has begun a 2,000-square feet addition to its building on Ark. Hwy. 72 west of Pea Ridge. The finished building will total 3,600 square feet.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 12

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

"Baseball is coming," grinned William Koon, chairman of Pea Ridge Youth Sports, as fellow board members nodded in agreement. A couple of the board members have served for two years, others are new members and the common thread that holds them all together is their love of baseball.

New playground equipment has been installed near the small pavilion at Pea Ridge City Park and near the bathrooms. Birdhouses have been put upon several trees.

When students return to school Monday after spring break, they will find some differences, although not all of the ones originally planned. Superintendent Rick Neal said the windows at the entrance to the gym lobby will be bricked and safety glass will be installed.