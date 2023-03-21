Pea Ridge schools menus

Monday, March 27

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oriental chicken, rice and egg roll, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday,March 28

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, green pea salad, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 29

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 30

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, refried beans, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 31

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, jelly, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle, oven baked fries, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.