Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, Jan. 7

10:21 p.m. Police were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to an assault call involving a customer assaulting a teen-age employee. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation to Whitney Alexandra Ames, 37, Pea Ridge, in connection with harassment and was issued a criminal trespass warning from Walmart.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:50 a.m. The school resource officer was notified of a situation in the school and requested a police officer to assist. As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile was charged with third-degree assault; resisting an officer; and second degree terroristic threatening.

Friday, March 3

3:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Chelsey Pederson, 21, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding and a warrant from Rogers.

11:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Michaela Requel Butcher, 25, Conrad, Iowa, in connection with possession drug paraphernalia and a warrant out of Carroll County.

Saturday, March 4

9:37 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Morgan Leigh Fisher, 45, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; possession controlled substance Sch. 4,5; insurance required; and a felony warrant from Benton County.

Friday, March 10

4:39 p.m. A resident of Bowen Street filed a delayed motor-vehicle accident report.

Tuesday, March 14

9:45 a.m. A construction contractor reported someone had taken the fan off an air conditioning condenser unit at a house under construction in the Arlington Subdivision.

1 p.m. Police transported Chris Mann, 45, Pea Ridge; Byron Keith, 54, Rogers; Christopher Whitted, 40, Bentonville; and Samantha Countryman, 27, Garfield, to the Benton County Jail on instructions from city Judge Ray Bunch in connection with contempt of court.

Thursday, March 16

1:47 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Robert Lee Stephens, 56, Bella Vista, in connection with driving left of center; first driving under the influence of drugs; possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; refusal to submit to chemical test; and driving left of center.

Saturday, March 18

8:15 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Virginia Hendricks, 37, Rogers, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and served three warrants from other agencies.