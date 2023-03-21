Obituaries for the March 22, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Brenda Kay English

Brenda Kay English, 63, of Fayetteville, died March 16, 2023, in Washington Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 6, 1959, in Huntsville to Kenneth Dewey and Georgia May Williams Jackson.

She retired from Walmart, where she worked in the Optical Lab.

She was preceded in death by her father; first husband, Randy Hill; and brother, Jeff Jackson.

Survivors are her husband, James English of the home; her mother and step-father, Georgia and Carroll Landers of Goshen; three daughters, Brenda Lee McCallister (Adam) of Pea Ridge, Maria Briggs of Wellington, Kan., and Dia Woods (Jeff) of Searcy; son, Jamison English of Fayetteville; three brothers, Jerry Jackson of Huntsville, Rick Helvey of Oregon, and James Jackson of Fayetteville; three sisters: Kathy Childers of Mulberry, Eva McCallister of Ozark and Barbara Huddleston of Fayetteville; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Beard's Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Beard's Funeral Chapel, with Kevin Langston officiating.

Interment will follow at Aurora Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to: www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Victor Edward Moore

Victor Edward Moore, 86, of Garfield, Ark., died March 13, 2023. He was born July 15, 1936, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Robert Lee Moore and Pearl Virginia Bray Moore.

He married Sylvia Helen Yockey on June 2, 1959.

He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad in Oregon and operated Moore's Country Variety Store in Garfield. He was a workaholic but found time to fish and travel in his RV.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Edward Arthur Moore; and siblings, Lucille Weaver, Jim Moore, Lee Moore and Bill Moore.

Survivors are his sons, Glenn Moore (Nan) of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Tim Moore (Tonya) of Seneca, S.C.; and grandchildren, Tonisha Jones (Jason), Tegan Moore (Trevor Osterbrink), Justin Gray and John Gray (Trish Crandell).

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Rogers Christian Church in Rogers.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.