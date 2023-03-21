Making smooth transitions

Crews from the Arkansas Highway Department laid asphalt on the driveway access onto Ark. Hwy. 72/94 (North Curtis Avenue) smoothing the transition, which was higher than the driveways since the road was resurfaced.
Making smooth transitionsby Annette Beard | March 21, 2023 at 9:04 a.m.
