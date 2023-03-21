Johnsons celebrate platinum anniversary

Alva Lee Johnson, 21, of Pea Ridge, and Margie Marie Cotton, 18, of Rogers, were married April 4, 1953, in the Rogers First Pentecostal Church of God on 'C' Street.

The couple had only met only eight months prior to their wedding at the movie theater in Rogers, although Margie remembers seeing Alva once before at the County Fair.

The Johnsons, who live in Pea Ridge, raised their three children in Pea Ridge.

Their children are Larry Johnson, Janet (Johnson) David and Michelle (Johnson) Nesbitt.

Alva Lee went to work at Pea Ridge Building and Farm Supply in July of 1951. Later, he became the owner and worked alongside his wife Margie, who worked as a bookkeeper. The couple worked and owned the lumber yard 38 years before they retired in 1989.

Margie and Alva Lee have five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

The couple's advice for a long-lasting marriage is to have admiration, consideration, patience and kindness for one another.

The family of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson are hosting a 70th anniversary celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Pea Ridge Junior High Cafeteria. Cake and refreshments will be served, all are welcome to attend.

For those who cannot attend, cards of congratulations may be sent to 378 Lee Town Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Alvie Lee and Margie Johnson 1953

