Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Cristina O. Aldape, 44, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Jessica N. Arnold, 41, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Chance Daniel Booher, 23, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Joshua Daniel Brown, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Kristy Cambell, 43, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Aaron D. Chavez, 19, violation of a business license/door to door sales ordinance, bond forfeit
Samantha M. Countryman, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Carl R. Delossantos, 31, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, guilty
Michael A. Desantiago, 20, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Summer Dawn Dowdy, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed; speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Luann Dwinell, 69, speeding, bond forfeit
Erin L. Faulk, 34, failure to appear, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Argenis Garcia, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Milton Guzman, 42, speeding, bond forfeit
Vladirmir Hernandez-Miranda, 42, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Karli Holliday, 30, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jason W. Ibendahl, 43, speeding 19 mph over limit, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Brandon D. Jackson, 27, theft by receiving, guilty
William S. Jovel Lemus, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Logan T. Juday, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Kali A. Knudsen, 26, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, bond forfeit
Richard W. Landers, 58, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Matthew C. Lee, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Stephen L. Loyola, 50, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Steven Lucero-Diaz, 19, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit
Stephen Lee Lyons, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Christopher Allan Mann, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Harley G. Mattox, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Autumn McGarrah, 19, speeding, guilty
Breanna D. McGehee, 23, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
April R. McMullan, 35, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Luis Eduardo Moncada Nunez, 27, no child safety restraint, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree, nol prossed
William Gilbert Morgan, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Chrispe Mumbere, 20, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree, nol prossed
Joshua Louis Nelson, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed
Sean Jeffrey Pakieser, 43, possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Tammy Ann Parkhurst, 54, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Donald A. Partain, 55, speeding, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Echeverria Fernando Perez, 30, no child safety restraint, bond forfeit
Cornelio Perez Marroquin, 36, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit
Deborah Phillips, 73, speeding, bond forfeit
Jordon Leann Powell, 28, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Patricai Rodriguez, 45, expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Christopher M. Rust, 45, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Angel David Santos Ojeda, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Parmolia Michelle Scholtes, 48, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Robert Sloan Scroggin, 38, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit
Byron Keith Seale, 54, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jodanna Fraughton Sessions, 44, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Anna Adele Snodgrass, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty
Kevin Allen Steele, 32, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
Johnny Lee Still, 49, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Toni H. Tallman, 39, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Traven Ray Walkingstick, 18, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Eric M. Ward, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Christopher M. Whitted, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Caleb J. Williams, 23, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit