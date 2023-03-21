Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Cristina O. Aldape, 44, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Jessica N. Arnold, 41, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Chance Daniel Booher, 23, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Joshua Daniel Brown, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Kristy Cambell, 43, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Aaron D. Chavez, 19, violation of a business license/door to door sales ordinance, bond forfeit

Samantha M. Countryman, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Carl R. Delossantos, 31, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, guilty

Michael A. Desantiago, 20, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Summer Dawn Dowdy, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, nol prossed; speeding, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Luann Dwinell, 69, speeding, bond forfeit

Erin L. Faulk, 34, failure to appear, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Argenis Garcia, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Milton Guzman, 42, speeding, bond forfeit

Vladirmir Hernandez-Miranda, 42, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Karli Holliday, 30, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jason W. Ibendahl, 43, speeding 19 mph over limit, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Brandon D. Jackson, 27, theft by receiving, guilty

William S. Jovel Lemus, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Logan T. Juday, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Kali A. Knudsen, 26, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, bond forfeit

Richard W. Landers, 58, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Matthew C. Lee, 30, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Stephen L. Loyola, 50, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Steven Lucero-Diaz, 19, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit

Stephen Lee Lyons, 39, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Christopher Allan Mann, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Harley G. Mattox, 24, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Autumn McGarrah, 19, speeding, guilty

Breanna D. McGehee, 23, speeding, bond forfeit; no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

April R. McMullan, 35, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Luis Eduardo Moncada Nunez, 27, no child safety restraint, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree, nol prossed

William Gilbert Morgan, 44, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Chrispe Mumbere, 20, failure to stop at a stop sign/yield at a yield sign, guilty; endangering the welfare of a minor - third degree, nol prossed

Joshua Louis Nelson, 37, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, dismissed

Sean Jeffrey Pakieser, 43, possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Tammy Ann Parkhurst, 54, imprudent driving - City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Donald A. Partain, 55, speeding, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Echeverria Fernando Perez, 30, no child safety restraint, bond forfeit

Cornelio Perez Marroquin, 36, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; speeding, bond forfeit

Deborah Phillips, 73, speeding, bond forfeit

Jordon Leann Powell, 28, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Patricai Rodriguez, 45, expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Christopher M. Rust, 45, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Angel David Santos Ojeda, 44, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Parmolia Michelle Scholtes, 48, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Robert Sloan Scroggin, 38, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, bond forfeit

Byron Keith Seale, 54, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jodanna Fraughton Sessions, 44, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Anna Adele Snodgrass, 33, no insurance proof present, guilty

Kevin Allen Steele, 32, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Johnny Lee Still, 49, no or expired vehicle or trailer license, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Toni H. Tallman, 39, speeding, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Traven Ray Walkingstick, 18, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Eric M. Ward, 40, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Christopher M. Whitted, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Caleb J. Williams, 23, animal regulations - City Ord. 314, bond forfeit