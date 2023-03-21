Community Calendar

Wednesday, March 22

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 23

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, March 24

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tech time, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, March 25

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

4-5 p.m. Project Prevent Community Drop-in Event, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, March 28

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, March 29

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

* The Project Prevent Community Drop-in Event – 4-5 p.m. is a chance for kids in grades K-6 to enter artwork and essays to Project Prevent. The theme is "Be an Influencer" about being tobacco and nicotine-free, and encouraging others to do the same.