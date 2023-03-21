Choirs rate superior, excellent
Choirs rate superior, excellentby From Staff Reports | March 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Courtesy photographs The PRHS and PRJH Choirs did well at assessment Monday, March 13, by earning superior and excellent ratings, according to director Sara Beth Eubanks. The PRHS Singers and Musical Theatre Ensemble will be going to state in April.
