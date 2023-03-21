Sign in
Replica edition News Newsletters Opinion Sports Distribution Locations Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Choirs rate superior, excellent

by From Staff Reports | March 21, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
Courtesy photographs The PRHS and PRJH Choirs did well at assessment Monday, March 13, by earning superior and excellent ratings, according to director Sara Beth Eubanks. The PRHS Singers and Musical Theatre Ensemble will be going to state in April.

Choirs rate superior, excellent

photo Courtesy photographs The PRHS and PRJH Choirs did well at assessment Monday, March 13, by earning superior and excellent ratings, according to director Sara Beth Eubanks. The PRHS Singers and Musical Theatre Ensemble will be going to state in April.
photo Courtesy photographs The PRHS and PRJH Choirs did well at assessment Monday, March 13, by earning superior and excellent ratings, according to director Sara Beth Eubanks. The PRHS Singers and Musical Theatre Ensemble will be going to state in April.

Print Headline: Choirs rate superior, excellent

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT