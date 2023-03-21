Board applauds Quiz Bowl team

Some of the members of the Jr. High School Quiz Bowl team were lauded at the School Board meeting for their success in winning the state championship. "Our students are back-to-back state champions," superintendent Keith Martin said.
Board applauds Quiz Bowl teamby Annette Beard | March 21, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Some of the members of the Pea Ridge Jr. High School Quiz Bowl team were lauded at the School Board meeting for their success in winning the state championship.
