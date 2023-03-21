Sign in
Blackhawks trounce Hornets

by Annette Beard | March 21, 2023 at 7:40 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk Carson Rockhold, No. 21, slides across home plate. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14, and defeated them, 14-0.

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Junior Landen Long, No. 24, runs to first after batting. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior. Logan Long, No. 6, comes home. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Carter Rockhold, No. 22, catches. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Carter Rockhold, No. 22, catches. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior Logan Long, No. 6, pitches. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk junior Logan Long, No. 6, pitches. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, bats. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, runs to first base. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, runs to first base. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.
photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawks congratulate Carter Rockhold, No. 22, as he returns to the dugout after safely crossing home plat. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted the Northwest Arkansas Hornets Tuesday, March 14 and defeated them 14-0.

Print Headline: Blackhawks trounce Hornets

