Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Head coach Matt Easterling watches as senior A.J. Boyd, No. 18, warms up to pitch in the game against the Alma Airdales Friday, March 6. Boyd pitched the final five innings and had three hits, one run (one earned) and one strikeout. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

The Blackhawks defeated the Airdales. Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Luke Vandermolen, No. 3, pitched the first three innings of the home game against the Alma Airdales Friday, March 6. He had two hits, five runs (one earned), three walks and four strikeouts. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The catcher for the Blackhawks Friday, March 6, in the home game against the Alma Airdales was sophomore Waylon Fletcher, No. 8. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Jonathan Lyons, No. 14, slid into second base Friday, March 6, in the game against the Alma Airdales. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Print Headline: Blackhawks defeat Airdales

