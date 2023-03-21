Benton County Jail

Monday, March 13

10:20 p.m. Victoria Ellen Rickerson, 28, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, permitting abuse of a child

Tuesday, March 14

2:14 a.m. Justin Griffith, 52, Pea Ridge, by BCSO

2:33 p.m. Billy R. Hooten, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to register motor vehicle;

Wednesday, March 15

12:32 a.m. Skylar Graves, 21, Seligman, Mo., by Rogers Police, first degree criminal mischief; third-degree domestic battering

12:47 a.m. Samantha Melissa Countryman, 28, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear, serving three days consecutive

1:01 a.m. Christopher Allan Mann, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal contempt, serving two days concurrent

3:14 a.m. Traci A. Wyman, 44, Pea Ridge, by Gravette Police, failure to appear; contempt

5:45 a.m. Christopher Whitted, 40, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving two days concurrent

6:05 a.m. Byron Keith Seale, 54, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court, serving two days concurrent

10:23 a.m. Joshua Gough, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance; failure to appear; no trail lamps or reflectors; possession drug paraphernalia

8:11 p.m. Dustin Ray Vann, 33, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, hold for U.S. Marshall Service

Thursday, March 16

4:15 a.m. Robert Lee Stephens, 56, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle; driving left of center; first drug driving under the influence

9:05 p.m. Madison McDaniel, 24, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear

Friday, March 17

2:17 p.m. Seth Andrew Johnson, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, second violation of omnibus DWI Act

Saturday, March 18

7:19 p.m. Patricia Pope, 52, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

7:25 p.m. April Dawn Fonteneau, 30, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine

Sunday, March 19

1:35 a.m. Morgan Taylor Grant, 49, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

2:22 p.m. Aaron William Dejongh, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear, hold for out-of-state

10:43 p.m. Emily Kathleen Meier, 28, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession controlled substance Sch. 6; driving with suspended or revoked driver's license; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving left of center; failure to stop or yield; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; contempt warrant; insurance required; possession drug paraphernalia