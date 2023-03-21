Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

March 10

WOS #23 Benton, LLC

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: No best-by or expiration date on the Deli Express sandwiches, Market Sandwich Wraps, Hostess and Mrs. Freshley's donuts and other pastries.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks thermometer in the small refrigerator. Ice bagged on site was not labeled with the name of the facility that bagged the ice. Self-serve cupcakes, pudding, and parfaits did not have ingredient labels.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 10 -- Pea Ridge Junior High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Feb. 28

Takashimura Hibachi

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sushi rice with vinegar and sugar at 62 degrees without an approved variance.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb 27 -- Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Feb. 28 -- Pea Ridge Middle School, 1391 Weston St., Pea Ridge