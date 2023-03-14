Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 8 No. 11

Thursday, March 14 , 1973

The Pea Ridge Hardware and Building Supply, located at the former site of the Pea Ridge Lumber Co., announced this week that it is now getting stock in and expects to be ready for an official opening by April 1. The new business is owned by Alva Johnson and Robert Whitmer, both of Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge city alderman Dean Messer submitted his resignation by letter to the City Council at the regular meeting Thursday. Messer, one of two aldermen from Ward 1, located east of Curtis Avenue, had been re-elected for a second term in November.

The almost-completed new Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church building was the scene Saturday of the first meeting to be held in the new building. It was the funeral service for the Rev. Horace Knox, one of the founders of the six-year-old church and the only pastor the church has had.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 18 No. 11

Wednesday, March 16, 1983

Four of five School Board members met "informally" with 19 of 20 teachers from the Elementary School at the request of the teachers to discuss their views of principal Doug Albertson's job performance. The meeting was held at the Battlefield Restaurant at Coddling's Corner and lasted five and a half hours.

The proposed acquisition of police communication equipment was set back when city marshal Loyd Pifer told the City Council that the contract submitted by Motorola seems to be only a lease arrangement, according to city attorney Howard Slinkard, not a lease-purchase, as discussed at the February meeting.

The Gateway Town Council voted to complete a 12- by 12-feet addition to the City Hall building acquired last year. The building will be used for town offices and to house a vehicle of the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 28 No. 11

Thursday, March 18, 1993

Bids for the Pea Ridge Elementary-Middle School classroom addition were re-opened last Thursday by the Pea Ridge School Board. Once again, of the five bids turned in, Porky & Son Construction came in with the lowest base bid of $503,980.

The Pea Ridge Lions Club recently completed the installation of insulation of the Pea Ridge Extension Homemakers building, according to president Larry Widdifield.

The out-going president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce said members and guests should bring hardy appetites to the annual banquet March 25.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 11

Wednesday, March 12, 2003

While cutting student and faculty programs and trips, claiming dire financial times for the Pea Ridge School District, Dr. Virgil Freeman, former superintendent of the district, has been double billing the district for his travel expenses up to $300, district expense records indicate. Freeman submitted a letter of resignation at a special board meeting Feb. 27, effective immediately.

Pea Ridge School District will be advertising for a new superintendent and a new high school principal. Gary Waymen, principal at Pea Ridge High School for six years, resigned to take the position of superintendent at Junction City.

Pea Ridge Planning Commission members accepted the final plat for Sugar Creek Estates, a subdivision planned by Franklin Miller near Big Sugar Golf Course.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 11

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

The safety of students, staff and parents of Garfield is paramount to city officials, according to Garfield Mayor Gary Blackburn, in explaining his reasoning for proposing an ordinance restricting the sale of alcohol during school traffic times.

When students return to school in Pea Ridge after spring break, they will find changes to the school buildings. Contractors are scheduled to work during spring break replacing glass in doors and replacing doors on school facilities as part of the enhanced security, said superintendent Rick Neal.

A Battle of Pea Ridge reenactment is scheduled for Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24, on the Kent Webb farm north of Pea Ridge near the Missouri state line, according to Steve Bailey.