Recipe: Irish pot roast

Cooking on the Ridge

So appropriate for the St. Patrick's Day holiday and delicious, too!

Irish Pot Roast

1 16 oz can or bottle Guiness Stout

1 3–4 lb chuck roast

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbs. vegetable oil

2 large onions, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

Vegetables of choice, such as potatoes and carrots, optional

3 Tbs. cold water

2 Tbs. cornstarch

Heat over to 450 degrees.

Pour Guiness in bowl and set aside so beer flattens. Season roast with salt and pepper. In large nonstick pan over medium heat, heat vegetable oil. Sear roast on each side until brown.

Immediately transfer meat to a large roasting pan; add onions, garlic and beef stock. Roast for one hour. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and add flattened Guiness. Liquid level should be at least halfway up side of roast. Roast two hours more, checking liquid level periodically and adding water if needed.

If adding vegetables while roast cooks, add during last 45 minutes. After three hours, roast should be fork tender. Transfer roast to a platter and tent with foil.

Place roasting pan on stove top over high heat, stirring juices constantly. Mix cold water and cornstarch together until smooth. Gradually add to pan juices and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Cook three to four minutes.

Remove from heat and serve over meat and vegetables. Makes four to six servings.

Subscribers -- This recipe was originally published in the Pea Ridge Times in 2006. The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected]