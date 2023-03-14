Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Wednesday, March 1

9:37 a.m. A school resource officer received a report of a student threatening a staff member. As a result of the investigation, it was determined there was no crime and the student was disciplined by school authorities.

7:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Stephan Leigh Streich, 27, Detroit Lakes, Minn., in connection with no driver's license; no trail lamps or reflectors; driving left of center; possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; and first drug driving under the influence of drugs; and obstructing governmental operations

Thursday, March 2

2:35 p.m. A school resource officer was advised of a motor-vehicle collision in the high school parking lot. The drivers were both juveniles. A police report, including video footage of the incident, was filed.

Friday, March 3

1:08 p.m. A school resource officer was notified of a threat made between students. As a result of the investigation, a no contact order was put in place between the juvenile students as the parent of the victim did not want to press charges.

Saturday, March 4

7:17 a.m. A resident of Wood Street reported criminal mischief involving a vehicle parked at the residence had been vandalized overnight. According to the complainant, the windshield and several windows had been painted with what appears to be spray paint.

Monday, March 6

9 a.m. Police received a report of a female who had been grabbed and dragged by an adult male relative. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Chris Hambrick, 55, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.

Wednesday, March 8

4:36 p.m. A resident of Hayden Road reported her vehicle had been taken without permission and then returned but the driver refused to get out of the vehicle. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Anna Morgan, 25, Centerton, in connection with warrants from Rogers Police and Newton County, Mo. She was also issued a trespass warning from the residence.

Friday, March 10

4:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Bowen Street in reference to a delayed motor-vehicle accident. The owner of the vehicle said she did not notice the damage to her vehicle until she returned home. She advised police she had parked at Whistle Stop, Webbs Feed Store and Brandi's Boutique and did not know at which business the vehicle had been hit.

10:04 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Wade Emmett Bletsh, 31, Huntsville, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; refusal to submit to chemical test; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia; felony possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; speeding more than 15 mph over the limit

Saturday, March 11

11:36 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Aron Jorge Rendon, 20, Rogers, in connection with driving left of center; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6

Sunday, March 12

12:06 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Braxton Odell, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with speeding; driving left of center; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; and possession drug paraphernalia