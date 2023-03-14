Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report by From Staff Reports | March 14, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

February 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^6^7^13

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^0^1

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^11^11^22

Alarm^5^5^10

Vicious animal/bite^1^1^2

Animal call^34^32^66

Assault/battery^3^2^5

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^2^3

Breaking or entering^2^0^2

Burglary^1^1^2

Business check^2^3^5

Civil call^3^7^10

Code enforcement^25^27^52

Commercial fire alarm^1^0^1

Criminal mischief^5^2^7

Death investigation^0^1^1

Disturbance^13^19^32

Emergency message^0^0^0

Environmental^0^0^0

Extra patrol^585^651^1,236

Follow up^17^14^31

Fraud/forgery^4^6^10

Gun shots^0^1^1

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^42^51^93

Investigation^2^3^5

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0

Lost/found property^0^6^6

Missing person adult^1^0^1

Missing person juvenile^5^3^8

Motorist assist^4^8^12

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^0^1^1

MVC wo/injury^14^10^24

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^3^5^8

Other^0^3^3

Overdose^0^0^0

Prowler^0^0^0

Public assist^6^10^16

Pursuit^1^1^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^15^13^28

Residential structure fire^2^3^5

Road hazard^11^5^16

Sex offender investigation^11^5^16

Stolen vehicle^3^1^4

Suspicious circumstance^0^0^0

Theft^10^11^21

Threats^1^3^4

Traffic stop^3^6^9

Trespassing^234^279^513

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^2^4

Unlock^0^1^1

Warrant service/felony^6^6^12

Warrant service/misdemeanor^0^2^2

Welfare check^17^9^26

Total^1,143^1,270^2,413

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^17^29

Warnings-^1^1

Warrant arrests-^41^77

City ordinance-^2^6

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^27^69

Warnings-^202^434

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^5^10

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^4^11

Warrant arrests-^0^2

Agency Assists^8^12

New Cases^82^171

Traffic Stops^234^513

Total Mileage^16,170^30,903

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

