Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

February 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^6^7^13
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^1^0^1
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^11^11^22
Alarm^5^5^10
Vicious animal/bite^1^1^2
Animal call^34^32^66
Assault/battery^3^2^5
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^1^2^3
Breaking or entering^2^0^2
Burglary^1^1^2
Business check^2^3^5
Civil call^3^7^10
Code enforcement^25^27^52
Commercial fire alarm^1^0^1
Criminal mischief^5^2^7
Death investigation^0^1^1
Disturbance^13^19^32
Emergency message^0^0^0
Environmental^0^0^0
Extra patrol^585^651^1,236
Follow up^17^14^31
Fraud/forgery^4^6^10
Gun shots^0^1^1
Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0
Informational^42^51^93
Investigation^2^3^5
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^0
Lost/found property^0^6^6
Missing person adult^1^0^1
Missing person juvenile^5^3^8
Motorist assist^4^8^12
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^0^1^1
MVC wo/injury^14^10^24
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^3^5^8
Other^0^3^3
Overdose^0^0^0
Prowler^0^0^0
Public assist^6^10^16
Pursuit^1^1^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^15^13^28
Residential structure fire^2^3^5
Road hazard^11^5^16
Sex offender investigation^11^5^16
Stolen vehicle^3^1^4
Suspicious circumstance^0^0^0
Theft^10^11^21
Threats^1^3^4
Traffic stop^3^6^9
Trespassing^234^279^513
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^2^4
Unlock^0^1^1
Warrant service/felony^6^6^12
Warrant service/misdemeanor^0^2^2
Welfare check^17^9^26
Total^1,143^1,270^2,413
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^17^29
Warnings-^1^1
Warrant arrests-^41^77
City ordinance-^2^6
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^27^69
Warnings-^202^434
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^5^10
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^4^11
Warrant arrests-^0^2
Agency Assists^8^12
New Cases^82^171
Traffic Stops^234^513
Total Mileage^16,170^30,903