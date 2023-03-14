Obituaries for the March 15, 2023, edition of the Pea Ridge TIMES

Jo Nell Keene Griffith

Jo Nell Keene Griffith, 88, of Parkers Chapel, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado. She was born May 9, 1934, in Louisiana to Lula May Jackson Keene and George H. Keene.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Hogue of Pea Ridge, Ark.; one son, Mark Randall Griffith of Parkers Chapel; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Visitation was 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Bailey Funeral Home in El Dorado.

A graveside service was at 1 p.m. in Scotland Cemetery, near Junction City.

Burial followed under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Barbara Ann Hinrichs Rhoads

Barbara Ann Hinrichs Rhoads, 84, died Monday, March 6, 2023, in the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was born on Jan. 1, 1939, in Emporia, Kan.

From the age of 3, she was raised by her maternal aunt and uncle, Nettie (Schroeder) and Julius Kettner. She grew up on a farm near Olpe and later moved to Emporia. Barbara married Eugene Rhoads in 1955. The couple would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Friday, March 10.

She loved growing up on a farm, she loved animals and reading. Her grandpa, John Theodore Schroeder, was especially dear to her. Barb was a loving wife, momma, and grandmother. She served as a room mother and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a nurse's aide and worked in Dietary at Newman Memorial Hospital. She also loved cooking and caring for her Sigma Pi Fraternity boys for 14 years before she retired.

She had battled dementia for multiple years and longed to go "home" to be reunited with her mom and dad; her daughters, Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Rhoads) Baxter and Janice M. Rhoads; great-grandson, Korbin Andrew Thomas; her grandpa; and countless family and friends.

Survivors are her husband, Eugene "Gene" Rhoads of Emporia; son, David D. Rhoads of Neosho Rapids; daughter, Mary Ann (Robert) Richardson of Emporia; eight grandchildren, Steve Baxter, Curtis Baxter, Ana Rhoads, David E. Rhoads, Barbara Humphrey, Wayne Tollett, Clifford Tollett and Rebekah Thomas; 26 great-grandchildren; and brother, Roy "Rocky" Robertson of Leroy.

Visitation was from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, in Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia.

A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids.

Memorial contributions to Hand in Hand Hospice or the Heartland Girl Scout Council can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.

Floyd 'Zeke' Elmer Ricketts

Floyd "Zeke" Elmer Ricketts, 85, of Rudy, Ark., died March 7, 2023 in Ft. Smith, Ark. He was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Pea Ridge, Ark., to Elmer J. Ricketts and Olevia A. Miller Ricketts.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 11 years. He raised horses, was a member of the Crawford County Fire Dept., Civil Defense and a reserve deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara Loftin; and brother, Jerry Ricketts.

Survivors are his wife, Vanessa Ricketts of Van Buren; a son, Larry Ricketts and wife Anita of Rudy, Ark.; a daughter, Betty Yarbrough of Illinois; grandchildren, Erik Ricketts, Jerrod Ricketts, Tina King, Machelle Black and Ryan Yarbrough; and many great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends in the Pea Ridge area.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

The funeral service was at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Casket bearers were Erik Ricketts, Jerrod Ricketts, Danny Ricketts, Harvey Ricketts, Franklin Walker and Doyle Walker.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.