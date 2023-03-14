Learning through reading

Little's Story Time is at 11 a.m. every Wednesday in the Pea Ridge Community Library.

Enjoy silly songs, fun books and child-friendly crafts and learn about different themes each week. Story Time creates an opportunity for babies, toddlers and children to learn social-emotional skills, as well as numbers and colors.

Learn through reading and play every Wednesday in Little's Story Time.

Editor's note: Allison Harrison is the social media and programs coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.