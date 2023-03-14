Four seek library director post

Four people have applied for the library director position in the wake of the resignation of Alex Wright who served as the librarian for the past seven years.

Applications have been received at City Hall from:

Allison Harrison;

Wendy Martin;

Natascha Bunner; and

Laney Amos.

Amos, of Springdale, was an intern at the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond, Mo., has a bachelors degree in creative writing and a masters degree in American studies with a concentration in criminal justice.

Bunner, of Fayetteville, has a bachelors degree in Spanish and a masters degree in secondary education: Spanish. She is currently the advancement via individual determination program teacher of pre-AP English and U.S. History at Rogers Heritage High School.

Harrison, of Bentonville, has a master of library science degree and a bachelors degree in English. She is currently the social media and programs coordinator at the Pea Ridge Library.

Martin, of Pea Ridge, has a masters of science degree in library media and information technology. She has worked as a library media specialist for the Pea Ridge School District since 2004.