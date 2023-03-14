Community Calendar

Wednesday, March 15
11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, March 16
10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library
7-8:30 p.m. – Spanish/English Conversation Group, Pea Ridge Community Library
Friday, March 17
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Economic Development networking coffee hosted by Greater Bentonville Area Chamber, Pea Ridge Cafe, Lee Town Road
10 a.m. Homeschool art class, Pea Ridge Community Library
Saturday, March 18
9 a.m. - noon Community Shred, opportunity to shred personal documents, City Hall,975 Weston St.
Monday, March 20
4-5 p.m. Project Prevent Community Drop-in Event, Pea Ridge Community Library
Tuesday, March 21
9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
4:30-6 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library
Wednesday, March 22
11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.
4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Thursday, March 23
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.
10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library
5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library
Friday, March 24
10:30-11:30 a.m. Tech time, Pea Ridge Community Library
*The Project Prevent Community Drop-in Event is an opportunity for children in kindergarten through sixth grade to enter artwork and essays to Project Prevent. The theme is "Be an Influencer" about being tobacco and nicotine-free, and encouraging others to do the same.