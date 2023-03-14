Community Calendar

Wednesday, March 15

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 16

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

7-8:30 p.m. – Spanish/English Conversation Group, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, March 17

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Economic Development networking coffee hosted by Greater Bentonville Area Chamber, Pea Ridge Cafe, Lee Town Road

10 a.m. Homeschool art class, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, March 18

9 a.m. - noon Community Shred, opportunity to shred personal documents, City Hall,975 Weston St.

Monday, March 20

4-5 p.m. Project Prevent Community Drop-in Event, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, March 21

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

4:30-6 p.m. Chess Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Wednesday, March 22

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, March 23

8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Blackhawk Pantry open; 1536 N. Davis Street, behind Intermediate School; stocked with kid-friendly meals, fresh produce, chicken and more.

10:30-11:30 a.m. Senior Social Hour, work craft, board game, visit, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, March 24

10:30-11:30 a.m. Tech time, Pea Ridge Community Library

*The Project Prevent Community Drop-in Event is an opportunity for children in kindergarten through sixth grade to enter artwork and essays to Project Prevent. The theme is "Be an Influencer" about being tobacco and nicotine-free, and encouraging others to do the same.