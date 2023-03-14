Sign in
Bowlin pitches perfect game

by From Staff Reports | March 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk pitcher Emory Bowlin pitched a "perfect" game Friday, March 10, in the game against Rogers Heritage.

There are perfect games, then there are what Lady Blackhawks pitcher Emory Bowlin did in the circle Friday night.

Bowlin struck out all 21 Rogers Heritage batters she faced in twirling the most perfect of games in a shutout win in the Heritage tournament.

Lady Blackhawk head coach Josh Reynolds said he has not heard of that feat being accomplished at the school before.

"Completely unbelievable," Reynolds said. "I've seen perfectos before, but I've never seen anything like that."

The sophomore needed just 82 pitches with 65 of those being strikes to record the perfect game, with no three-ball counts to any batter.

The Lady Blackhawks defeated Rogers Heritage 4/0.

