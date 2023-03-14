Blackhawk sports roundup

Blackhawk Baseball
Monday, March 6, 2023
Blackhawks 7/Alma Airdales 6
Logan Long: 1-4, 1 SB, 1 BB, 1 R
Jaxon Stewart: 1-4, 2 R, 2 Ks
Waylon Fletcher: 1-5, 1 SB, 1 K, 1 R
Johnny Lyons: 0-5, 2 Rs, 1 SB, 2 Ks
Carson Rockhold: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 K, 2 RBIs
Carter Rockhold: 1-4, 2 Ks, 1 RBI
A.J. Boyd: 1-2, 2 BBs, 1 K
Landen Long: 1-3, 1 K, 1 RBI
Luke Vandermolen: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBIs, 1 K
Luke Vandermolen: 3.2 Innings pitched, two hits, five runs (one earned), three walks, four strikeouts
A.J. Boyd: 5.1 innings pitched, three hits, one run (one earned), one strikeout
Tuesday, March 7
Blackhawks 3/Siloam Springs 4
Statistics were not available at press time
Lady Blackhawks Softball
Tuesday, March 7
Van Buren 3/Pea Ridge 1
Zaylee Warden: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler: 1 hit
Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits
Hailee Willey: sac bunt
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing three walks, on four hits striking out nine.
Bruce Dean Invitational
@ Rogers Heritage High School
Friday, March 10
Game 1
Pea Ridge 6 / Russellville 4
Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 1 RBI
Hope Konkler: 2 hits, 1 RBI
Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Gracie McGarrah: 3 hits, 2 runs scored
Ashley Earley: 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 RBI
Ashlynn Short: 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Hope Konkler was winning pitcher. Pitched four innings allowing two walks, on five hits, striking out five.
Emory Bowlin picked up the save.
Bruce Dean Invitational @ Rogers Heritage
Pea Ridge 4 / Heritage 0
Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 3 RBI
Hope Konkler: 1 hit
Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit
Ashley Earley: 1 hit
Abigail Rogers: 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 run scored
Emory Bowlin pitched perfect game: 21 strikeouts, 0 hits, 0 walks in seven innings.
Saturday, March 11
Game 3 @ 10 a.m. vs Siloam
Pea Ridge 18/Siloam Springs 1
Zaylee Warden: 1 hit, 1 hbp, 2 runs scored
Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 2 runs scored
Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored, HBP
Gracie McGarrah: HBP 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 2 run scored
Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 2 runs scored
Ashlynn Short: 3 runs scored
Jillian Elington: 1 hit 1 run scored
Meela Quam: 1 hit
Hope Konkler pitched complete game allowing one run on two hits, four walks, striking out two.
Game 4 @ 2:30 vs. Fort Smith Southside
Pea Ridge 4/Fort Smith Southside 5
Zaylee Warden: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Hope Konkler: 1 run scored
Callie Cooper: 2 walks
Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 1 RBI
Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit, 1 run scored
Ashley Earley: sac bunt, HBP, 1 run scored
Hailee Willey: 1 hit
Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing five runs, on six hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts.