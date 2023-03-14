Blackhawk sports roundup

Blackhawk Baseball

Monday, March 6, 2023

Blackhawks 7/Alma Airdales 6

Logan Long: 1-4, 1 SB, 1 BB, 1 R

Jaxon Stewart: 1-4, 2 R, 2 Ks

Waylon Fletcher: 1-5, 1 SB, 1 K, 1 R

Johnny Lyons: 0-5, 2 Rs, 1 SB, 2 Ks

Carson Rockhold: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 K, 2 RBIs

Carter Rockhold: 1-4, 2 Ks, 1 RBI

A.J. Boyd: 1-2, 2 BBs, 1 K

Landen Long: 1-3, 1 K, 1 RBI

Luke Vandermolen: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBIs, 1 K

Luke Vandermolen: 3.2 Innings pitched, two hits, five runs (one earned), three walks, four strikeouts

A.J. Boyd: 5.1 innings pitched, three hits, one run (one earned), one strikeout

Tuesday, March 7

Blackhawks 3/Siloam Springs 4

Statistics were not available at press time

Lady Blackhawks Softball

Tuesday, March 7

Van Buren 3/Pea Ridge 1

Zaylee Warden: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler: 1 hit

Callie Cooper: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits

Hailee Willey: sac bunt

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing three walks, on four hits striking out nine.

Bruce Dean Invitational

@ Rogers Heritage High School

Friday, March 10

Game 1

Pea Ridge 6 / Russellville 4

Zaylee Warden: 3 hits, 1 RBI

Hope Konkler: 2 hits, 1 RBI

Rebekah Konkler: 2 hits, 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Gracie McGarrah: 3 hits, 2 runs scored

Ashley Earley: 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 RBI

Ashlynn Short: 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Hope Konkler was winning pitcher. Pitched four innings allowing two walks, on five hits, striking out five.

Emory Bowlin picked up the save.

Bruce Dean Invitational @ Rogers Heritage

Pea Ridge 4 / Heritage 0

Zaylee Warden: 2 hits, 3 RBI

Hope Konkler: 1 hit

Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit

Ashley Earley: 1 hit

Abigail Rogers: 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 run scored

Emory Bowlin pitched perfect game: 21 strikeouts, 0 hits, 0 walks in seven innings.

Saturday, March 11

Game 3 @ 10 a.m. vs Siloam

Pea Ridge 18/Siloam Springs 1

Zaylee Warden: 1 hit, 1 hbp, 2 runs scored

Hope Konkler: 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Callie Cooper: 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 2 runs scored

Emory Bowlin: 2 hits, 1 run scored, HBP

Gracie McGarrah: HBP 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: 1 hit, 2 run scored

Hailee Willey: 2 hits, 2 runs scored

Ashlynn Short: 3 runs scored

Jillian Elington: 1 hit 1 run scored

Meela Quam: 1 hit

Hope Konkler pitched complete game allowing one run on two hits, four walks, striking out two.

Game 4 @ 2:30 vs. Fort Smith Southside

Pea Ridge 4/Fort Smith Southside 5

Zaylee Warden: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Hope Konkler: 1 run scored

Callie Cooper: 2 walks

Rebekah Konkler: 1 hit, 1 RBI

Emory Bowlin: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Gracie McGarrah: 1 hit, 1 run scored

Ashley Earley: sac bunt, HBP, 1 run scored

Hailee Willey: 1 hit

Emory Bowlin pitched complete game allowing five runs, on six hits, four walks, and seven strikeouts.